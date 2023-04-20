Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Berettyoujfalui jaras
  6. Berettyoujfalu

Lands for sale in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
669 m²
€ 10,028
Plot of land in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 977 m²
€ 246,180
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir