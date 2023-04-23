Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Bekesi jaras

Lands for sale in Bekesi jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Mezobereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezobereny, Hungary
672 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Kamut, Hungary
Plot of land
Kamut, Hungary
1 331 m²
€ 14,754
Plot of land in Mezobereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezobereny, Hungary
555 m²
€ 8,958
Plot of land in Tarhos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarhos, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 65,867
