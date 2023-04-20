Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bekescsaba, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 127 m²
€ 7,257
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 249 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
772 m²
€ 10,292
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
824 m²
€ 9,210
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 647 m²
€ 163,622
