Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Batonyterenyei jaras
  6. Batonyterenye

Lands for sale in Batonyterenye, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
613 m²
€ 6,718
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 9,485
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 121,196
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir