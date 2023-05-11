Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Balmazujvarosi jaras

Lands for sale in Balmazujvarosi jaras, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 754 m²
€ 4,328
Plot of land in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Area 950 m²
€ 97,378
Plot of land in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Area 1 900 m²
€ 198,898
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 5 790 m²
€ 51,041
Plot of land in Tiszacsege, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Area 1 302 m²
€ 7,033
Plot of land in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Area 984 m²
€ 67,623
Plot of land in Tiszacsege, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Area 2 940 m²
€ 8,656
Plot of land in Tiszacsege, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Area 1 296 m²
€ 5,139
Plot of land in Hortobagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Hortobagy, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 94,673
Plot of land in Hortobagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Hortobagy, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 94,673
Plot of land in Hortobagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Hortobagy, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 94,673
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir