Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Balatonfueredi jaras
Lands for sale in Balatonfueredi jaras, Hungary
91 property total found
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
914 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
3 225 m²
€ 99,612
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
3 928 m²
€ 102,304
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
1 911 m²
€ 51,152
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
800 m²
€ 32,037
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 115,496
Plot of land
Tihany, Hungary
684 m²
€ 363,179
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 161,263
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
9 206 m²
€ 26,759
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
790 m²
€ 93,958
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
2 927 m²
€ 22,884
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
650 m²
€ 40,383
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
650 m²
€ 80,766
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
1
3 028 m²
€ 203,800
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
1
3 897 m²
€ 194,108
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
1
3 556 m²
€ 181,993
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 215,107
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 104,727
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
1 278 m²
€ 670,359
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
994 m²
€ 258,452
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
5 759 m²
€ 99,612
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
5 870 m²
€ 61,652
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
324 m²
€ 58,959
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
1 501 m²
€ 86,151
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
1 501 m²
€ 86,151
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
702 m²
€ 161,263
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 114,419
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 819 m²
€ 78,131
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 80,497
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 1,668,629
