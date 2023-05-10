Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Balatonfueredi jaras, Hungary

91 property total found
Plot of land in Paloznak, Hungary
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
Area 914 m²
€ 23,961
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 3 225 m²
€ 99,612
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 3 928 m²
€ 102,304
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 1 911 m²
€ 51,152
Plot of land in Paloznak, Hungary
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 32,037
Plot of land in Paloznak, Hungary
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
Area 1 172 m²
€ 115,496
Plot of land in Tihany, Hungary
Plot of land
Tihany, Hungary
Area 684 m²
€ 363,179
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€ 161,263
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 9 206 m²
€ 26,759
Plot of land in Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Area 790 m²
€ 93,958
Plot of land in Zanka, Hungary
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
Area 2 927 m²
€ 22,884
Plot of land in Zanka, Hungary
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
Area 650 m²
€ 40,383
Plot of land in Zanka, Hungary
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
Area 650 m²
€ 80,766
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 028 m²
€ 203,800
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 897 m²
€ 194,108
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 556 m²
€ 181,993
Plot of land in Paloznak, Hungary
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€ 215,107
Plot of land in Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€ 104,727
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 1 278 m²
€ 670,359
Plot of land in Paloznak, Hungary
Plot of land
Paloznak, Hungary
Area 994 m²
€ 258,452
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 5 759 m²
€ 99,612
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 5 870 m²
€ 61,652
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 324 m²
€ 58,959
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 1 501 m²
€ 86,151
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 1 501 m²
€ 86,151
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 702 m²
€ 161,263
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 114,419
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 2 819 m²
€ 78,131
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 80,497
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 1,668,629
