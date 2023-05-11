Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Balatonfueredi jaras
  6. Balatonfuered

Lands for sale in Balatonfuered, Hungary

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 1 278 m²
€ 673,528
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 702 m²
€ 162,025
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 2 819 m²
€ 78,003
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 1,676,518
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 3 233 m²
€ 446,043
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 4 508 m²
€ 50,041
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 2 500 m²
€ 432,789
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 3 003 m²
€ 808,775
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 2 960 m²
€ 119,017
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 6 239 m²
€ 267,807
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 144,839
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 3 400 m²
€ 103,263
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 2 980 m²
€ 344,210
Plot of land in Balatonfuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Area 1 522 m²
€ 89,664
