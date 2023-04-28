Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Balatonalmadi jaras

Lands for sale in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 712 m²
€ 200,851
Plot of land in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
540 m²
€ 112,477
Plot of land in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
812 m²
€ 47,937
Plot of land in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
720 m²
€ 112,477
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 358 m²
€ 1,871,936
Plot of land in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 995 m²
€ 1,123,000
Plot of land in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 352 m²
€ 803,406
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 338 m²
€ 404,113
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
740 m²
€ 132,562
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 72,280
Plot of land in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 226 m²
€ 80,073
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 206 m²
€ 669,505
There are 3 plots with a topographical number in the Öreghegyen holiday area of ​​Balatonalm…
Plot of land in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
650 m²
€ 168,715
In the high coastal part of Balatonakarattya a 650 sqm plot of land classified as a courtyar…
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
530 m²
€ 104,443
Plot of land in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
1 622 m²
€ 26,753
Plot of land in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
2 550 m²
€ 64,005
Plot of land in Papkeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Papkeszi, Hungary
977 m²
€ 39,903
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 725 m²
€ 21,424
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
981 m²
€ 133,633
Plot of land in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 224,954
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land in Liter, Hungary
Plot of land
Liter, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 9,105
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 835 m²
€ 53,293
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
14 234 m²
€ 753,903
Plot of land in Balatonkenese, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 932 m²
€ 119,022
I DRAW INVESTORS' ATTENTION TO IT!!! Onto selling offer Balaton makes it grow in his gate…
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
947 m²
€ 88,122
On Balatonalmádi exurban part salesman it 947 nm building plots with an existing building pe…
