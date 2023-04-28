Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Balatonalmadi jaras
Lands for sale in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 712 m²
€ 200,851
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
540 m²
€ 112,477
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
812 m²
€ 47,937
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
720 m²
€ 112,477
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 358 m²
€ 1,871,936
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 995 m²
€ 1,123,000
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 352 m²
€ 803,406
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 338 m²
€ 404,113
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
740 m²
€ 132,562
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 72,280
Plot of land
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 226 m²
€ 80,073
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 206 m²
€ 669,505
There are 3 plots with a topographical number in the Öreghegyen holiday area of Balatonalm…
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
650 m²
€ 168,715
In the high coastal part of Balatonakarattya a 650 sqm plot of land classified as a courtyar…
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
530 m²
€ 104,443
Plot of land
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
1 622 m²
€ 26,753
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
2 550 m²
€ 64,005
Plot of land
Papkeszi, Hungary
977 m²
€ 39,903
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 725 m²
€ 21,424
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
981 m²
€ 133,633
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 224,954
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,356
Plot of land
Liter, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 9,105
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 835 m²
€ 53,293
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
14 234 m²
€ 753,903
Plot of land
Balatonkenese, Hungary
3 932 m²
€ 119,022
I DRAW INVESTORS' ATTENTION TO IT!!! Onto selling offer Balaton makes it grow in his gate…
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
947 m²
€ 88,122
On Balatonalmádi exurban part salesman it 947 nm building plots with an existing building pe…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map