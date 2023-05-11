Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Balatonalmadi jaras
Balatonalmadi
Lands for sale in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
15 properties total found
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 358 m²
€ 1,890,748
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 338 m²
€ 408,174
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
740 m²
€ 133,894
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 69,856
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 206 m²
€ 676,233
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
530 m²
€ 105,492
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
1 725 m²
€ 21,639
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
981 m²
€ 134,976
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 835 m²
€ 53,828
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
14 234 m²
€ 757,262
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
947 m²
€ 88,515
