Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Balatonalmadi jaras
  6. Balatonalmadi

Lands for sale in Balatonalmadi, Hungary

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 4 358 m²
€ 1,890,748
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 2 338 m²
€ 408,174
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 740 m²
€ 133,894
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 1 104 m²
€ 69,856
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 2 206 m²
€ 676,233
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 530 m²
€ 105,492
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 1 725 m²
€ 21,639
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 981 m²
€ 134,976
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 431 m²
€ 5,410
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 2 835 m²
€ 53,828
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 14 234 m²
€ 757,262
Plot of land in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 947 m²
€ 88,515
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir