  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Bajai jaras

Lands for sale in Bajai jaras, Hungary

Plot of land in Baja, Hungary
Plot of land
Baja, Hungary
922 m²
€ 8,973
Plot of land in Baja, Hungary
Plot of land
Baja, Hungary
39 984 m²
€ 164,851
Plot of land in Ersekcsanad, Hungary
Plot of land
Ersekcsanad, Hungary
20 917 m²
€ 1,080,057
10 km from Baját, a 2.1 Ha site is located in Érsekcsanád, which can be easily reached by tr…
Plot of land in Baja, Hungary
Plot of land
Baja, Hungary
22 000 m²
€ 345,832
On Baja city inner-city area Bajcsy Zs. - on an area bordered by Szentjánosi út behind Bajai…
