Lands for sale in Bács-Kiskun, Hungary

86 properties total found
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 4 964 m²
€59,146
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 7 087 m²
€33,430
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 3 014 m²
€29,653
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 444 m²
€13,758
Plot of land in Bugac, Hungary
Plot of land
Bugac, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€10,029
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 424 m²
€24,173
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 422 m²
€24,238
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€36,002
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 2 793 m²
€56,728
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 852 m²
€46,156
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€51,406
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€59,918
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 430 m²
€26,817
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 800 m²
€66,861
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€20,113
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 135 m²
€44,351
Plot of land in Fokto, Hungary
Plot of land
Fokto, Hungary
Area 8 600 m²
€48,860
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 524 m²
€101,577
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 531 m²
€15,213
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€34,716
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€34,810
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€273,067
Plot of land in Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunfelegyhaza, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
€350,000
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 767 m²
€67,042
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€110,320
Plot of land in Lajosmizse, Hungary
Plot of land
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Area 120 000 m²
€72,004
Plot of land in Tiszaalpar, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszaalpar, Hungary
Area 7 290 m²
€12,119
Plot of land in Izsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Izsak, Hungary
Area 1 907 m²
€5,157
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 010 m²
€37,262
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 047 m²
€12,858
Go

