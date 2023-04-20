Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Cegledi jaras
  6. Albertirsa

Lands for sale in Albertirsa, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
879 m²
€ 27,710
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
9 143 m²
€ 131,425
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
1 163 m²
€ 22,960
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
3 383 m²
€ 56,740
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
4 511 m²
€ 92,047
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir