Lands for sale in Ajkai jaras, Hungary

Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 9 773 m²
€ 12,901
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 17,740
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 1 569 m²
€ 13,170
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 4 104 m²
€ 40,303
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 1 447 m²
€ 13,254
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 3 500 m²
€ 535,577
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 517 m²
€ 3,228
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 2 335 m²
€ 4,838
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 335 m²
€ 1,881
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 5 802 m²
€ 15,858
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 12,713
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 14,877
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 3 450 m²
€ 62,213
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
Area 130 000 m²
€ 75,313
Plot of land in Nyirad, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyirad, Hungary
Area 68 437 m²
€ 187,465
Plot of land in Halimba, Hungary
Plot of land
Halimba, Hungary
Area 35 211 m²
€ 218,413
