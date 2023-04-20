Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Ajkai jaras
  6. Ajka

Lands for sale in Ajka, Hungary

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
9 773 m²
€ 12,668
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 17,418
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
1 569 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
4 104 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
1 447 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
3 500 m²
€ 522,535
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
517 m²
€ 3,167
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
2 335 m²
€ 4,750
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
335 m²
€ 1,847
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
5 802 m²
€ 15,570
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 12,404
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
800 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
3 450 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
3 698 m²
€ 274,463
Plot of land in Ajka, Hungary
Plot of land
Ajka, Hungary
130 000 m²
€ 73,894
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir