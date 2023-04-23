Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Cegledi jaras
  6. Abony

Lands for sale in Abony, Hungary

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 103 m²
€ 12,910
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
673 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 144 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
2 703 m²
€ 12,647
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 077 m²
€ 11,856
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
720 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
720 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
351 m²
€ 57,937
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
2 420 m²
€ 13,173
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
696 m²
€ 10,275
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
811 m²
€ 17,099
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
676 m²
€ 7,641
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
969 m²
€ 6,587
