  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Szekesfehervari jaras
  6. Aba

Lands for sale in Aba, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
744 m²
€ 10,361
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
1 653 m²
€ 34,538
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
3 702 m²
€ 37,195
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
6 957 m²
€ 42,243
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 175,347
Realting.com
