  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Seaview Lands for Sale in Zakynthos Regional Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land in ampelokepoi, Greece
Plot of land
ampelokepoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 262,500
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Louha, Greece
Plot of land
Louha, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Ano Volimes, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Volimes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
