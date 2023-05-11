Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Zakynthos Municipality

Lands for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land in ampelokepoi, Greece
Plot of land
ampelokepoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 262,500
Plot of land in Zakynthos, Greece
Plot of land
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
Plot of land in Tsilivi, Greece
Plot of land
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Vasilikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Plot of land in Louha, Greece
Plot of land
Louha, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Varvara, Greece
Plot of land
Varvara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Plot of land in Gaitani, Greece
Plot of land
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Plot of land in Mezo Gerakari, Greece
Plot of land
Mezo Gerakari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,800,000
Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Plot of land in Planos, Greece
Plot of land
Planos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Lagkadakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lagkadakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Argassi, Greece
Plot of land
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Laganas, Greece
Plot of land
Laganas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,080,000
Plot of land in Vanato, Greece
Plot of land
Vanato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Plot of land in Vanato, Greece
Plot of land
Vanato, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Ano Volimes, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Volimes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Agios Kirikos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Kirikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Laganas, Greece
Plot of land
Laganas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Lithakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lithakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
