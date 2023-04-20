Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zakynthos, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in ampelokepoi, Greece
Plot of land
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 262,500
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Zante. The land has a wonderfull sea view. The plot of la…
Plot of land in Zakynthos, Greece
Plot of land
Zakynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 1285 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Gaitani, Greece
Plot of land
Gaitani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale land of 120000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 120000 …
Plot of land in Argassi, Greece
Plot of land
Argassi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built a hotel of 6.000sq.m is located in…
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 415 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Bochali, Greece
Plot of land
Bochali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale land of 2558 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
