  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Zagora - Mouresi Municipality

Lands for sale in Zagora - Mouresi Municipality, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
€ 110,000
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
5 700 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code. 1330 - Plot Zagora FOR SALE. Size: 5700 sq.m, Price240.000 € The plot is be…
Plot of land in Zagora, Greece
Plot of land
Zagora, Greece
€ 80,000
€ 80,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Ksorychti, Greece
Plot of land
Ksorychti, Greece
€ 800,000
€ 800,000
For sale land of 6831 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
€ 75,000
€ 75,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
€ 17,000
€ 17,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply
Plot of land in Mouresi, Greece
Plot of land
Mouresi, Greece
€ 70,000
€ 70,000
For sale land of 851 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
€ 39,500
€ 39,500
For sale land of 4019 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The …
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
€ 350,000
€ 350,000
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
Plot of land in Horefto, Greece
Plot of land
Horefto, Greece
€ 20,000
€ 20,000
For sale land of 2964 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Makryrrachi, Greece
Plot of land
Makryrrachi, Greece
€ 1,530,000
€ 1,530,000
For sale land of 43000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, building pe…
