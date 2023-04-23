Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Lands for sale in Xanthi Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 3777 sq.meters in Xanthi. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Dafnonas, Greece
Plot of land
Dafnonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 2800 sq.meters in Xanthi. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Realting.com
Go