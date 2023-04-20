Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia

Lands for sale in Western Macedonia, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Ampelokipi, Greece
Plot of land
Ampelokipi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has building permission of 4…
Plot of land in Sidirichori, Greece
Plot of land
Sidirichori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 411 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Nymfeo, Greece
Plot of land
Nymfeo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 549 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Realting.com
Go