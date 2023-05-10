Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Seaview Lands for Sale in Western Greece, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
Plot of land in Lechena, Greece
Plot of land
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Chanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Plot of land in Kato Achea, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Plot of land in Smerna, Greece
Plot of land
Smerna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir