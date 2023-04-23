Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Vlassios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale fenced land of 1400 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 3617 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
