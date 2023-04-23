Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Volos Municipality, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Vlassios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Makrιnitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrιnitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Nea Ionia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ionia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale fenced land of 840 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale fenced land of 1400 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 3617 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 5600 sq.meters in central Greece. The land is located in the village of Pilio
