Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Eastern Samos
  6. Vathy

Lands for sale in Vathy, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Drosia, Greece
Plot of land
Drosia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,083,455
For sale land of 10658 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The territory has the plot qualifies for…
Plot of land in Drosia, Greece
Plot of land
Drosia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Plot for sale of 6.000 sq.m with possibility to build a house of 250 sq.m. The plot is locat…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir