  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Vasiliko

Lands for sale in Vasiliko, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Fylla, Greece
Plot of land
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Vasiliko, Greece
Plot of land
Vasiliko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
The plot is located in the island of Euboia, in the city of Vassilikos
Plot of land in Vasiliko, Greece
Plot of land
Vasiliko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1026 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
