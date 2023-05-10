Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Vasilika

Lands for sale in Vasilika, Greece

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Vasilika, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
Plot of land in Vasilika, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Monopigado, Greece
Plot of land
Monopigado, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Monopigado, Greece
Plot of land
Monopigado, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
