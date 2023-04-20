Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

Lands for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Athens
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
500 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code. 1522 - Plot FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €250.000. Discover the featur…
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Property Code. 1303 - Plot in Kropia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Price1.000.000 € George K…
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 100,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 450,000
ID: #GK005 - Athens - South, Vari - Varkiza: FOR SALE plane plot 1000sm facade. It is locate…
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 560 sq.me…
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
The plot of land is located in Kaluvia area
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
The plot of land is located in Koropi area There is offered a same plot in the price of 450.000
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Koropi area
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 180 sq.me…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir