Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Islands
  5. Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
  6. Troezen

Lands for sale in Troezen, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Troezen, Greece
Plot of land
Troezen, Greece
300 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 11310 - Plot FOR SALE in Trizina Center for €35.000 . Discover the features o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir