Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Trikala Municipality

Lands for sale in Trikala Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kori, Greece
Plot of land
Kori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply. The land h…
Plot of land in Trikala Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Trikala Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 224 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir