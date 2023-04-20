Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Lands for sale in Tinos Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 7,150,000
Land for sale with an area of 63,000 sq.m. on the island of Santorini. Water was supplied on…
Plot of land in Agios Fokas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Fokas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 6628 sq.meters in Cyclades. The plot is located in Tinos, only 2 kmfrom the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir