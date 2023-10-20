Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Tinos

Lands for sale in Tinos, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 1 250 m²
Land is 1250 sq. meters and is located in the center of Loutra village only 150 meters from …
€320,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 500 m²
Land is located in Loutra-Agio Paraskevi area 50 meters to the beach. There willbe side sea …
€120,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 4 080 m²
Land is 4080 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of Loutra village in front of the bea…
€500,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 12 100 m²
Land is located in Loutra-Agio Paraskevi area 600 meters to the beach and 1 km from Loutra v…
€480,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 1 450 m²
Land is 1450 sq. meters and is located in the center of Loutra village only 150 meters from …
€280,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Area 4 010 m²
Land properties are located in Loutra-Agio Paraskevi area 600 meters to the beach and 1 km f…
€140,000
