Lands for sale in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Fira, Greece
Plot of land
Fira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 7774 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land in Akrotiri, Greece
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Santorini. There is provided for sale a plot of land that…
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 4452 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Karterados, Greece
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.meters
Plot of land in Emporio, Greece
Plot of land
Emporio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has building permission of 200 s…
Plot of land in Karterados, Greece
Plot of land
Karterados, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000,000
For sale land of 29000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Akrotiri, Greece
Plot of land
Akrotiri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,150,000
For sale land of 63000 sq.meters in Santorini. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
International Real Estate Platform

