Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

140 properties total found
Plot of land in Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land in Kokkino Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkino Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 494 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Agios Vlassios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17755 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Karitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Makrιnitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrιnitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Nea Ionia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ionia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale fenced land of 840 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Kori, Greece
Plot of land
Kori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply. The land h…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply. The la…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 3904 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale fenced land of 924 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir