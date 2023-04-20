UAE
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Thessaly, Greece
140 properties total found
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land
Kokkino Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 494 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17755 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Makrιnitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Nea Ionia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale fenced land of 840 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Kori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply. The land h…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply. The la…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 3904 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale fenced land of 924 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
