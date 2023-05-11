Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece

Seaview Lands for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

435 properties total found
Plot of land in Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land in Skotina, Greece
Plot of land
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 4042 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 20…
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
Plot of land in Kalamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
Plot of land in Agios Vlassios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
Plot of land in agios isidoros, Greece
Plot of land
agios isidoros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17755 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Karitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Kastela, Greece
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Central Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Central Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in byzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
byzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
