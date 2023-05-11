UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Seaview Lands for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
435 properties total found
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land
Skotina, Greece
1
1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
1
1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 4042 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 20…
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
1
1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1
1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
1
1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
1
1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1
1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1
1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
Plot of land
agios isidoros, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 17755 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1
1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1
1
€ 420,000
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1
1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
1
1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
1
1
€ 735,000
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
1
1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land
Central Greece, Greece
1
1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission …
Plot of land
byzitsa, Greece
1
1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
