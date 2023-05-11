Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

420 properties total found
Plot of land in Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land in Skotina, Greece
Plot of land
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land in Kokkino Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkino Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 494 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Kalamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
Plot of land in Agios Vlassios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17755 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Karitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Makrιnitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrιnitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Nea Ionia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Makrinitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale fenced land of 840 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Onoufrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Alli Meria, Greece
Plot of land
Alli Meria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
