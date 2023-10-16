Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Thessaly and Central Greece

Lands for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

230 properties total found
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 301 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot quali…
€110,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€200,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4460 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€160,000
Plot of land in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Plot of land
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has the plot qualifies …
€95,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 5 048 m²
Land is 5048 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 1 km from the …
€60,000
Plot of land in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Plot of land
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in Kamena Vourla
€500,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€450,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 388 m²
Land is 388 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€56,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€140,000
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 042 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4042 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 20…
€270,000
Plot of land in Kenourgio, Greece
Plot of land
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24918 sq.meters in central Greece
€350,000
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The land has a sea view
€110,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 750 m²
The land is 750 square meters and is located in Metamorfosi village only 150 meters from the…
€220,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€150,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
€85,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 385 m²
Land is 385 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€60,000
Plot of land in Kalamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
€290,000
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 020 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
€120,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
€230,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
€80,000
Plot of land in Gialtra, Greece
Plot of land
Gialtra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
€140,000
Plot of land in Ksorychti, Greece
Plot of land
Ksorychti, Greece
Area 5 700 m²
Property Code. 1330 - Plot Zagora FOR SALE. Size: 5700 sq.m, Price240.000 € The plot is be…
€240,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 1 360 m²
Land is 1360 sq. meters and is located in Metamorfosi village 400 meters to the sea. The pro…
€90,000
Plot of land in Kotsikia, Greece
Plot of land
Kotsikia, Greece
Area 94 000 m²
Unique area of 94,000 square meters between two forests that ends in a private beach of 200 …
€1,65M
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 7 500 m²
Land is 7500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi in Vatopediou …
€55,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 366 m²
Land is 366 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€50,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 500 m²
Land is 500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 1500 meters fro…
€45,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
Land is 1700 sq. meters and is located on the hill in front of the beach in Metamorfosi vill…
€200,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 12 500 m²
Land is 12500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi in Vatopedi b…
€130,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 5 500 m²
Land is 5500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 300 meters fro…
€120,000
