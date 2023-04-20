Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Lands for sale in Thessaly, Greece

200 properties total found
Plot of land in Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Plot of land in Achladias, Greece
Plot of land
Achladias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 4042 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 20…
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4020 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Kokkino Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkino Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 494 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Agios Vlassios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vlassios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 424 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
Plot of land in Tsangarada, Greece
Plot of land
Tsangarada, Greece
5 700 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code. 1330 - Plot Zagora FOR SALE. Size: 5700 sq.m, Price240.000 € The plot is be…
Plot of land in Neo Klima, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Klima, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 12053 sq.meters in the Sporades. There is provided for sale a plot of land …
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17755 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Karitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Karitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Zagora, Greece
Plot of land
Zagora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land plots of 1.000sq.m each, there situated in a quiet settlement in Olympic Rivie…
Plot of land in Platamonas, Greece
Plot of land
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Volos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Volos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 1243 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in byzitsa, Greece
Plot of land
byzitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
Plot of land in Myli, Greece
Plot of land
Myli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 2180 sq.meters in the Sporades
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 2980 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir