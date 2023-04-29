Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

86 properties total found
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 6313 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Land for Sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki in the area of Perea. One of the last few plots…
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land in triadi, Greece
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale fenced land of 5700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water sup…
Plot of land in Sozopoli, Greece
Plot of land
Sozopoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 1625 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 569 …
Plot of land in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 462 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 348 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale fenced land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply. The lan…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
Plot of land in Petralona, Greece
Plot of land
Petralona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 8150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Simantra, Greece
Plot of land
Simantra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 7350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Nea Tenedos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
Plot of land
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Nea Silata, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Silata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale fenced land of 380 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
