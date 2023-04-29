UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Seaview Lands for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Clear all
86 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 6313 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Land for Sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki in the area of Perea. One of the last few plots…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale fenced land of 5700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water sup…
Plot of land
Sozopoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 1625 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 569 …
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 462 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 348 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale fenced land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply. The lan…
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
Plot of land
Petralona, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 8150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Simantra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 7350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Nea Silata, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale fenced land of 380 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map