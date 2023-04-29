Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

65 properties total found
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 6313 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
Plot of land in Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 14571 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 8194 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 10262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply, buildi…
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 534 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Raidestos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale land of 403 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 7104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 14400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Mesimeri, Greece
Plot of land
Mesimeri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 17625 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,930
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 3562 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The land has a wonderfull mo…
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 17112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, …
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in rodokepos, Greece
Plot of land
rodokepos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 3812 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
