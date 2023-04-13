Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Seaview Lands for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

121 property total found
Plot of landin Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 14,990,000
Land for sale with an area of 200,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. It has a magnificent view of th…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6250 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 313 m²
€ 425,000
Land for sale with an area of 16313 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 4,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 66897 sq.m. in Asprovalta. Water is supplied on the territory,…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 000 m²
€ 2,250,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 5200 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory o…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 2090 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 17625 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,400 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been su…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 12646 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 7104 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory wi…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been supp…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Asprovalta. On the territory with the ability …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 9,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 210,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 000 m²
€ 380,000
We bring to your attention a land plot of 6000 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessalonik…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 2,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 3940 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water has been supplied on the ter…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 2783 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water has been supplied on the ter…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 6300 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 9500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water is supplied o…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 370,000
Land for sale with an area of 4000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory of…
Plot of landin oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of landin triadi, Greece
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale fenced land of 5700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of landin Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of landin Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of landin Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of landin Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
