UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Seaview Lands for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
121 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 14,990,000
Land for sale with an area of 200,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. It has a magnificent view of th…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6250 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 313 m²
€ 425,000
Land for sale with an area of 16313 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 4,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 66897 sq.m. in Asprovalta. Water is supplied on the territory,…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 000 m²
€ 2,250,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 5200 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory o…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 2090 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 17625 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,400 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been su…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 12646 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 7104 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory wi…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been supp…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Asprovalta. On the territory with the ability …
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 9,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 210,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 000 m²
€ 380,000
We bring to your attention a land plot of 6000 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessalonik…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 2,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 3940 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water has been supplied on the ter…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 2783 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water has been supplied on the ter…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 6300 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 9500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water is supplied o…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 370,000
Land for sale with an area of 4000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory of…
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale fenced land of 5700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map