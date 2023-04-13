Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

87 properties total found
Plot of landin Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 000 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a fenced land area of 7000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 313 m²
€ 425,000
Land for sale with an area of 16313 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 900 m²
€ 1,850,000
Land for sale with an area of 3900 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 17112 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water is supplied on the territor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 17625 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,400 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been su…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 7104 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory wi…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been supp…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 600 m²
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 6600 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 194 m²
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 8194 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 9,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 210,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 650,000
Land for sale with an area of 6000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. It has a view of th…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water is supplied on the territo…
Plot of landin Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of landin Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
Plot of landin Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
Plot of landin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 2036 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of landin Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of landin Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
Plot of landin Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of landin Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 14571 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of landin Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of landin Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 8194 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of landin Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of landin Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale fenced land of 5274 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
