New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Land area:
Realting.com
Land
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The Municipality of Sithonia
Seaview Lands for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
143 properties total found
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
€ 5,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
€ 3,200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
€ 1,550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Toroni, Greece
€ 1,250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
€ 110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 1,280,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
€ 80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 330,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
For sale land of 4188 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water …
€ 200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
For sale land of 17643 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Vourvourou, Greece
For sale land of 4077 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
For sale land of 4074 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 670 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€ 70,000
Recommend
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
For sale land of 4023 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 189,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
For sale land of 4070 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
We offer for sale a plot of 12.000 sq.m, in a prestigious town of Kassandra peninsula, Chalk…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 13828 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
For sale land of 12100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 400,000
Recommend
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
For sale land of 16728 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 9367 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
For sale land of 3840 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
For sale fenced land of 1067 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
€ 270,000
Recommend
