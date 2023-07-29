Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. The Municipality of Sithonia

Seaview Lands for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

143 properties total found
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Floor -1
€ 3,200,000
Plot of land in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Floor -1
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,550,000
Plot of land in Toroni, Greece
Plot of land
Toroni, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 1,280,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 220,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 330,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4188 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water …
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 270,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17643 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Vourvourou, Greece
Plot of land
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4077 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4074 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 165,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 670 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€ 70,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4023 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 189,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4070 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a plot of 12.000 sq.m, in a prestigious town of Kassandra peninsula, Chalk…
€ 550,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13828 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 125,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 400,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16728 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9367 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3840 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1067 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
€ 270,000
Realting.com
Go