  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. The Municipality of Sithonia

Mountain View Lands for Sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

63 properties total found
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land in Toroni, Greece
Plot of land
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has well, water supp…
€ 900,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€ 64,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4634 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, bui…
€ 93,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view, mountain …
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4820 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
€ 185,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 54096 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has well, water supp…
€ 7,000,000
Plot of land in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5777 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 80,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 740,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 52,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8404 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view, mountain …
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has building permission of 120 sq…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2439 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the p…
€ 300,000
