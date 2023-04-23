Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida

Seaview Lands for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the p…
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 …
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Portes, Greece
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Land of 4505 sq.m on the western Cape Peninsula Kassandra-Chalkidiki. The plot is situated o…
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale land of 4032 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 11100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea vie…
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Portes, Greece
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 3050 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view, city view
Plot of land in Portes, Greece
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2320 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 262,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale fenced land of 5150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure…
Plot of land in elaiones moudania, Greece
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale land of 3050 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 5100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
Plot of land
The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 3300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Agios Mamas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale fenced land of 2250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Portes, Greece
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
