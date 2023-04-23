Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The municipality Nea Propontida

Mountain View Lands for Sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Potidea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 262,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Dionysiou, Greece
Plot of land
Dionysiou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir