  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Thassos

Seaview Lands for Sale in Thassos, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4099 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale fenced land of 2245 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
