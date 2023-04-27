Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Thassos

Lands for sale in Thassos, Greece

36 properties total found
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 150,000
Property Code. 11255 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €150.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 95,000
Property Code. 11205 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €95.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 72,000
Property Code. 11170 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €72.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 270,000
Property Code. 11149 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €270.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 11068 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €100.000 Exclusivity. Discover th…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,000
For sale land of 217 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 55,000
Property Code. 1969 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €55.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 160,000
Property Code. 1942 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €160.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 650,000
Exclusively for sale corner plot in the area of Limenas the capital of Thassos. It has a tot…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 85,000
Plot in the area of Limenas in Thassos, with a total area of 800 sq.m. It is buildable and i…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1632 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €80.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 140,000
Property Code. 1513 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €140.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 130,000
Property Code. 1471 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €130.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 350,000
Property Code. 1408 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €350.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 1368 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €100.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1347 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €80.000. Discover the features of …
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 180,000
Property Code. 1311 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €180.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 60,000
Plot of 226 sq.m. buildable in the center of Limenas Thassos suitable for residence, busines…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 78,000
Plot of 670 sq.m. in Limenas Thassos, buildable with a building factor of 0.3. You can build…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 135,000
Plot of 680 sq.m. in the area of Limenas in Thassos. It has a total area of 680 sq.m. It is …
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 85,000
Corner plot in the area of Limenas, capital of Thassos. It has a total area of 730 sq.m. It …
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 927 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 2020 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4099 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 132,000
For sale fenced land of 1001 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
