Lands for sale in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 150,000
Property Code. 11255 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €150.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 95,000
Property Code. 11205 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €95.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 72,000
Property Code. 11170 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €72.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 270,000
Property Code. 11149 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €270.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 11068 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €100.000 Exclusivity. Discover th…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 49,000
For sale land of 217 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 55,000
Property Code. 1969 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €55.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 160,000
Property Code. 1942 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €160.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 650,000
Exclusively for sale corner plot in the area of Limenas the capital of Thassos. It has a tot…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 85,000
Plot in the area of Limenas in Thassos, with a total area of 800 sq.m. It is buildable and i…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1632 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €80.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 140,000
Property Code. 1513 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €140.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 130,000
Property Code. 1471 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €130.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 350,000
Property Code. 1408 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €350.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 1368 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €100.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1347 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €80.000. Discover the features of …
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 180,000
Property Code. 1311 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €180.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 60,000
Plot of 226 sq.m. buildable in the center of Limenas Thassos suitable for residence, busines…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 78,000
Plot of 670 sq.m. in Limenas Thassos, buildable with a building factor of 0.3. You can build…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 135,000
Plot of 680 sq.m. in the area of Limenas in Thassos. It has a total area of 680 sq.m. It is …
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
€ 85,000
Corner plot in the area of Limenas, capital of Thassos. It has a total area of 730 sq.m. It …
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 927 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 18250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 2020 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale fenced land of 1100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4099 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 132,000
For sale fenced land of 1001 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
