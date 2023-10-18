Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Syros Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Syros Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Ermoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ermoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13600 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€380,000
Plot of land in Ligero, Greece
Plot of land
Ligero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 839000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, building perm…
€8,50M
Plot of land in Megas Gialos Varis, Greece
Plot of land
Megas Gialos Varis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land of total area 6.000 sq.m is located in Siros island
€1,20M
Plot of land in Vissa, Greece
Plot of land
Vissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6799 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€132,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir